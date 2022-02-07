Amanda added: “Cows drink copious amounts of water, especially when they are producing milk for suckling calves, so he spent a good hour stomping around in the dark, trying to work out exactly where the problem lay.

“We are fortunate to have a supply of our own spring water, but when it ceases flowing it is our responsibility to rectify any issues.

“Once the children were up, we relayed the bad news, knowing from a previous experience that this would be a pretty miserable period.”