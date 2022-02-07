New Delhi: A model hired a plane to romance at thousands of feet in the air. Kazumi, a 24-year-old model from Florida, USA, told that she had a relationship with her partner while flying over Las Vegas, USA. The term Mile High Club is used all over the world regarding sex in flight. People who make connections on the flight call themselves members of the Mile High Club. Kazumi has now joined this unofficial club.

According to media reports, Kazumi told that to romance at an altitude of thousands of feet, she had to prepare the flight rental agency with difficulty. The model described the experience as very exciting. Kazumi told that she even tried to capture her romantic experience on camera. She told that she had hired a plane for an hour for romance in the air.

Let us know that for romance in the air, many companies in the US also formally provide planes to the couple on rent. A company called Love Cloud charges around Rs 74,000 for such a 45-minute flight. At the same time, if a couple wants to get married on the plane, then the company charges 89 thousand rupees for it. Apart from this, 7400 rupees have to be paid separately for food.

Andy Johnson, a 40-year-old pilot, has founded a company called Love Cloud. Speaking to the media, Andy Johnson said that once a couple wore the dress of the pilot and the air hostess and romanced on their plane. He said that a double bed has been installed for a bedroom-like feeling in the flight.

The US deploys more troops in Poland amid Ukraine tensions

Worldwide Covid caseload surpasses 394.7 million, Here is the Worst-hit country

Iraqi political parties boycotting vote for President in Iraqi parliament