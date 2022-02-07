Nestcoin to train Web3 developers in Africa

Subscribe to become a BD Insider here.

In this letter, we will cover:

Nestcoin’s partnership with the Zuri Team to train web3 developers.

Why Meta’s had the worst trading week in history

Emeka Oparah’s appointment as Vice President of corporate communication at Airtel Africa

Nestcoin partners Zuri Team to train Web3 developers in Africa

After announcing its $6.45 pre-seed raise to accelerate web3 and crypto adoption in Africa and frontier markets, Nestcoin has stated that it will partner with the Zuri Team to train developers on how to solve problems using blockchain technology through an 8-week virtual bootcamp tagged “BlockGames”.

“The program will run in 2 phases and is open to: Web2.0 builders looking to transition, tech enthusiasts who have basic blockchain knowledge, beginners looking to start a career in tech” Yele Bademosi, co-founder and CEO at Nestcoin stated.

Yele added that “as we build the future of web3, we believe it’s important to play our part by empowering developers with the skills needed to build a permission-less & decentralized future”.

Interested applicants can sign up and access more information about BlockGames here!

Why Meta’s had the worst trading week in history

Last week, Meta Platforms [formerly Facebook] had the worst trading day in its history as a public company. The company lost $240 billion from its market value. As Meta’s share price decreased, Mark Zuckerberg’s stake in the company dropped by more than $30 billion.

In the third quarter of 2021, Facebook is Meta’s biggest app recorded its first fall in daily active users – a key growth metric – since the company was founded in 2004. Its daily users globally dropped from 1.93 billion to 1.929 billion.

Zuckerberg, Meta’s founder and CEO identified TikTok as a key contributor to Facebook’s user growth problem, as well as, Apple’s privacy changes that limit how digital advertisers [like Facebook] tracked and targeted iPhone users.

“People have a lot of choices for how they want to spend their time, and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly”, Mark stated. However, with Reels, Meta is hopeful to regain its major users [young people] who have migrated to TikTok.

Meet Emeka Oparah, Airtel Africas’s new Vice President of corporate communication

A Nigerian, Emeka Oparah has been appointed as the Vice President of corporate communication at Airtel Africa. According to the company, Emeka will manage the image of Airtel in its 14 African markets, as the spokesperson of the company.

According to reports, Emeka Oparah is now the highest-ranked public relations executive in Nigeria. Until his appointment, he was the Director of corporate communication and corporate social responsibility (CSR), Airtel Nigeria.

