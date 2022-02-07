“We don’t know whether he can play at the French Open because of what (French President) Emmanuel Macron has said about everyone needing to be vaccinated, but he is going to be incredibly motivated where ever he plays.

“While we rightly celebrated that magnificent final with Nadal and Medvedev, Djokovic has won that tournament nine times and we just want to see him there.

“I want to see the very best giving it one last slog over the next year, two years or three years, so I missed Novak down there, regardless of my personal opinion of the way he conducted himself.”

Castle had been referring to the news that all athletes arriving in France will need to be vaccinated unless they have a genuine medical reason as to why they have not had the jab.

Having returned a positive test in mid-December, it’s possible Djokovic might be able to get an exemption for the French Open in May on the basis that he would have had a positive test in the previous six months.