The ZOE COVID Study App explains the reason for the recent spike could also be due to a tummy bug going around.

When it comes to Covid, the research suggests that these symptoms tend to cluster together, characterising a distinct type of the virus.

The type marked by stomach issues is called gastrointestinal and can include: headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, sore throat and chest pain.

The symptoms study was created by experts from various universities, including the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and King’s College London, in a collaboration with a health science company called ZOE.