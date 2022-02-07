Looking to treat yourself to some TLC this Valentine’s Day? Panasonic is opening the Panasonic Pamper Parlour ahead of Valentine’s Day and customers can get free hair styling treatments.

Pansonic is unveiling the Panasonic Pamper Parlour on Friday 11 to Saturday 12 February 2022.

Available at London’s Westfield White City, the pop-up hair salon will allow shoppers to get premium hair styling treatments with the latest hair tools from the Panasonic Personal Care range.

Whether you want a shiny blow out or curly locks, enjoy 30-minute styling sessions from the expert beauty team, which includes hairstylist Michael Douglas who has previously styled Kate Moss and Sienna Miller.

The pop-up salon will be located at Westfield Square from 9am to 5pm.