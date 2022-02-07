Looking to treat yourself to some TLC this Valentine’s Day? Panasonic is opening the Panasonic Pamper Parlour ahead of Valentine’s Day and customers can get free hair styling treatments.
Pansonic is unveiling the Panasonic Pamper Parlour on Friday 11 to Saturday 12 February 2022.
Available at London’s Westfield White City, the pop-up hair salon will allow shoppers to get premium hair styling treatments with the latest hair tools from the Panasonic Personal Care range.
Whether you want a shiny blow out or curly locks, enjoy 30-minute styling sessions from the expert beauty team, which includes hairstylist Michael Douglas who has previously styled Kate Moss and Sienna Miller.
The pop-up salon will be located at Westfield Square from 9am to 5pm.
In addition, all attendees will get a QR code they can use to buy the tools they need to recreate their hairdos at home.
At the pop-up, the hairstylists will use two tools from the Pansonic Personal Care range.
The first is the new Pansonic EH-NA67 Hair Dryer, which is currently on offer at Boots.
Ensuring quality hair drying, the new hair dryer balances the moisture in hair and has a quick dry nozzle that protects the scalp from excessive heat.