The Queen was just 25 when her beloved father King George VI passed away. Sunday 6 February marks 70 years since he died in his sleep, after tragically not recovering from a lung operation.

Despite not having as many years together as they may have hoped, it is clear that their connection was incredibly strong, says body language expert Darren Stanton.

“From photos of them together to others later in life, there are many examples in which you can see they pose in almost an identical position – including a couple of touching pictures of the two of them holding the same glance staring into one another’s eyes affectionately,” Darren.

“From a psychological standpoint, this is a form of matching and mirroring of each other’s posture and facial expressions, which is a common feature of people that share a strong connection.”





Judi James, an expert in body language, agrees, and says: “Body language mimicry or mirroring is a common behaviour adopted by people who see someone close to them as a mentor or role model.

“By adopting some of their traits either consciously or subconsciously it shows how much we want to be like them. Like-bodied means like-minded and we can see the Queen adopting several of her father’s poses during key moments in her reign, suggesting strong admiration for him both as a father and as a wearer of the crown.”

As Elizabeth was 25 when she stepped into her father’s role, she would’ve valued all those years learning from him.







Judi says that Elizabeth hero worshipped her father. She says: “There seems to have been little attempt to filter the sense of hero-worship the princess held for her father as she often returned his playful grin in a way that suggested closeness and deep affection.”

King George VI would have prepared his daughter for the role of Queen, says Darren, who spoke to OK! on behalf of bingo site Slingo, and she still takes inspiration from him today.

He says: “As an older woman, many photographs of the Queen in recent years show her in a more domineering stance, like King George was often pictured. Examples of this include taking up more space in photos and her shoulders being back and wide, again to command more of her surroundings.





“Though she has not spoken about her father publicly in years, she shows small tributes and gestures to him by the traits she has inherited and adopted through life, showing just how much she adored him.

“It’s clear Her Royal Highness has a lot of love and respect for her father who taught her everything up until his death in 1952, building the foundations for the monarch and woman she is today.”

The Queen isn’t the only person that King George VI shared similarities when you look at their body language, Judi James says.

“We can see some strong hints why the future Queen chose Philip to be her husband and partner in the royal Firm. There is something rather similar in the rather dashing poses both men took when they were with the young princess and both men seemed to possess a rather fun, twinkly smile as they looked at her, too,” she explains.

Judi continues: “Another fascinating sign of the closeness between father and daughter is the way her own eldest son Prince Charles seems to have inherited many of his grandfather’s mannerisms and traits.

“There is the large, double-breasted overcoat that is a favourite of both men and both shove one hand into the coat pocket in a similar way. George suffered from anxiety and some of his self-comfort rituals look similar to rituals used by Charles, too.







“These traits skipped a generation with the Queen herself, but the way they have still been passed down from one king to the next suggests the Queen ensured her father was a role-model for her son as well as herself. It’s likely that George’s style of kingship will be a blueprint for both the Queen and her son and maybe even stretch out to the generations after them.”

