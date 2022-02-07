



The TV and stage star will join Jason Manford, Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert on the panel for the new series. The show, hosted by Olly Murs, echoes ITV hit Stars in Their Eyes. Sheridan and her fellow panellists will judge members of the public as they transform into their chosen singing stars.

Sheridan, mother to one-year-old son Billy, explained why she wanted to take part in the show: “I guess part of it is having a son, you know I’ve always kind of shied away from talent shows before. “Maybe I was scared to step out of my comfort zone which was being an actress. It’s about making him proud and if I push myself out of my comfort zone, that’s good. “I was very flattered to be asked to be honest because they could have had anyone but I’m loving it.”

Sheridan is known for her roles in The Royle Family, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Gavin & Stacey, and Benidorm. She is currently starring in new ITV drama No Return as Kathy Powel but hopes viewers see a different side to her on Starstruck, adding: “It’s scary because I’m just not used to it. “I get really nervous and I think most actors do when it comes to being themselves. “I hosted another show Pooch Perfect but that was not filmed like this. It was very casual and you’re there all day surrounded by dogs which is my biggest love after my son. “It’s very different to being sat on a panel with all that glam and the production. Hopefully, I will be the eyes of the public and just say it how I see it.”

Sheridan described herself as “the easily pleased judge,” adding: “I take my hat off to all of them [the contestants], I’m nervous just sitting in the chair and the stage is epic. “These are people who are perhaps a mechanic by day and Elton John by night ‑ and to me it is mind-blowing that they can do that, so I’m in awe. “Their families must be so proud, I’m just on my feet, I’m almost like a proud mum. “I am so behind them all and I want them to do well, I know what a big thing it is to step out on the stage, in front of the nation as well. “I guess as the actress, who has played roles like Cilla, I’m looking for more mannerisms and embodying the character, not just sounding alike. “A lot of people can do caricatures of people whereas I’m kind of more about the little details and that’s kind of my role.” Stars in Their Eyes ran from 1993 to 2006 and the winners were decided by a public vote. Starstruck starts on Saturday at 8:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.









