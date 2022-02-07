The mass killing took place on a commercial hunt on the Los Posteruelos private estate in Villaviciosa. Around 70 hunters took part in a day ecologists called “an orgy of blood and death”.

The 447 animals were penned in by fences and unable to escape the gunfire from the 70 hunters who participated in the bloody event.

Each of the hunters paid £847 to take part in the sport – which is legal under Spanish law – and are believed to have killed around six or seven animals each.

The animals were trapped in the enclosed area of ​​more than 3,200 hectares, at an estate called “Los Posteruelos”, in Villaviciosa de Córdoba, which is located in the middle of the Sierra Morena.

Images of the dead animals, bloodied and exposed on the ground, aligned like trophies in numerous rows, have circulated online sparking controversy on the morality of the sport.

Animal rights groups have condemned the hunter’s actions, saying the use of fencing is unethical and diminishes any chance of escape for the animals.