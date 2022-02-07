The mass killing took place on a commercial hunt on the Los Posteruelos private estate in Villaviciosa. Around 70 hunters took part in a day ecologists called “an orgy of blood and death”.
The 447 animals were penned in by fences and unable to escape the gunfire from the 70 hunters who participated in the bloody event.
Each of the hunters paid £847 to take part in the sport – which is legal under Spanish law – and are believed to have killed around six or seven animals each.
The animals were trapped in the enclosed area of more than 3,200 hectares, at an estate called “Los Posteruelos”, in Villaviciosa de Córdoba, which is located in the middle of the Sierra Morena.
Images of the dead animals, bloodied and exposed on the ground, aligned like trophies in numerous rows, have circulated online sparking controversy on the morality of the sport.
Animal rights groups have condemned the hunter’s actions, saying the use of fencing is unethical and diminishes any chance of escape for the animals.
Manuel Gallardo, president of the Royal Spanish Hunting Federation, agreed the photos were shocking but told El Mundo that the slaughter was necessary “due to the overabundance of species”.
He also defended the ritualistic display of animals’ bodies on the floor saying it was necessary for health regulations.
However, Joaquin Reina from Ecologists in Action blasted the event describing it as an “orgy of blood and death”.
The Spanish environmental organisation stated that it would be impossible to kill so many animals under normal conditions in a single day of hunting on an open farm.
READ MORE: German economy in freefall – inflation explodes
He added: “Spain seems to have become an epicentre of almost every kind of unacceptable hunting.”
It’s not the first time Spain has come under fire for similar acts of mass animal slaughters in recent years.
A similar incident in 2020, left Portuguese officials disgusted after Spanish hunters massacred more than 500 deer and wild boar at a hunting zone in the centre of the country.
Portugal’s environment minister Joao Fernandes said at the time that the killing by 16 Spanish hunters was “vile” and an “environmental crime” that should be prosecuted.
The country – which has a long tradition of hunting – has also previously been criticised for mass greyhound deaths at the end of the hunting season, where dogs are thrown down wells, tied to rail tracks or abandoned by busy roads.
Additional reporting by Vassia Barba