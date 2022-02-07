Sponsored Video


Certain people may have “contracted out” of the Additional state pension, and in this case they will not have contributed to the sum.

Britons cannot contract out after April 6, 2016, and if they were, then their National Insurance contributions (NI) would have increased to a standard rate.

There is no fixed amount for the Additional state pension.

What a person gets is dependent on earnings, National Insurance contributions, top ups and contracting out.





