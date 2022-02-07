Steph McGovern has admitted she was left worse for wear after a wild night out in her early career. The Channel 4 presenter shared the insight on her show Packed Lunch earlier today, as she explained throwing up at the Prime Minister’s residence.

Speaking on her lunchtime show, Steph explained the incident that happened when she was a young journalist.

At the time she was working for the BBC on Chris Evans’ radio show and as a producer for Robert Peston.

Steph found herself at some showbiz parties as a result of her job, including one at Hyde Park.

She said on the show: “Kylie was there, I was literally living my best life.

READ MORE: Clare Balding’s wife Alice Arnold opens up on their relationship