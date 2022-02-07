Steph McGovern has admitted she was left worse for wear after a wild night out in her early career. The Channel 4 presenter shared the insight on her show Packed Lunch earlier today, as she explained throwing up at the Prime Minister’s residence.
Speaking on her lunchtime show, Steph explained the incident that happened when she was a young journalist.
At the time she was working for the BBC on Chris Evans’ radio show and as a producer for Robert Peston.
Steph found herself at some showbiz parties as a result of her job, including one at Hyde Park.
She said on the show: “Kylie was there, I was literally living my best life.
READ MORE: Clare Balding’s wife Alice Arnold opens up on their relationship
Steph admitted she went straight from a house party at Chris Evans’ home to the interview the next day.
She added: “So I got dropped off at Downing Street in one of Chris Evans’s spy 100 Ferrari cars and I had to go to this interview with the Prime Minister.
“And I threw up in the loo of Number 10.
“But still, the interview went well.”
Steph was left feeling queasy on her own show recently as she was forced to run out of the studio.
This was after she tried the breakfast Simon Rimmer had cooked up on the show.
The dish in question featured baked beans, sausages, sardines and hot sauce.
Steph quipped how it “really stinks” before she tried it on the show.