“Yeah, he was referring to personal injury and crime in relation to individuals…” the minister explained.
“But not in terms of total crime… what he said in The Commons this week was not true,” Raworth insisted.
“The point the Prime Minister was making is the crime that people experience in their day to day lives in terms of fraud…” he quickly corrected himself, “in terms of burglary and injury has gone down, that’s absolutely right.”
