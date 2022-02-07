We’re just a week away from this year’s Super Bowl and while the big game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams is set to be an exciting one, there’s something else we’re looking forward to on Sunday, February 13th. We mean the movie trailers, of course. Along with the always-inventive commercials, trailers for upcoming films are one of the most fun things about the big game for viewers tuning in from home. Last year’s Super Bowl didn’t see many trailers thanks to the coronavirus pandemic but this year, with theaters open again and movies getting back to something akin to normal more studios will be dropping trailers for Super Bowl audiences. Of course, even though we’re getting more trailers this year, what we’re actually going to get come game day is largely anyone’s guess. There are quite a few films set to be released in the coming months both in movie theaters and on streaming services and any number of the could get some airtime. There’s also the situation where some trailers and spots that air during the game may not be new, having already been released online or other tv spots but are now taking advantage of the Super Bowl audience to run again. With the big game a week away, here’s our best guess at what to expect in terms of trailers on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Adam Project (Photo: Netflix) The Ryan Reynolds-starring The Adam Project is set to debut on Netflix on March 11th which makes it likely that we'll be getting a trailer. In The Adam Project, "after accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old-self on a mission to save the future."

Moon Knight (Photo: MARVEL) Okay, so this isn't a movie, but it is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it makes the list. The series is set to debut on Disney+ on March 30th and while the first trailer for the highly anticipated, Oscar Isaac starring series has already debuted, Marvel could drop a new spot for the series during the big game. Moon Knight "follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Another MCU entry, the film isn't set to open in theaters until May 6th and has already had its first trailer debut as well, but it still seems like a pretty solid contender for another trailer or television spot during the big game.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Photo: Paramount) Opening on April 8th, it's pretty likely we'll see a trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. That film released its first trailer online back in December. In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, "after settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But no sooner are they gone when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands."

The Lost City Starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Brad Pitt, in The Lost City "reclusive author Loretta Sage writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named Alan. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city's lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her." The film is set to open in theaters on March 25th.

Jurassic World: Dominion Expected to be released on June 10th, the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is likely to debut some sort of spot during the big game. It's also likely that we'll see the already-airing Olympic tie-in spots that feature snowboarder Shaun White, ice skater Nathan Chen, and downhill racer Mikaela Shiffrin as the Beijing Olympics are underway now through February 20th.

Minions: The Rise of Gru Opening on July 1st, Minions: The Rise of Gru initially debuted its first trailer back in 2020, but the film was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the film back on track for release this summer, it makes sense that a trailer could air during the Super Bowl this year.