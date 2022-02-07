Sponsored Video


Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading:

Take-Two Interactive — Shares of the video game company shed more than 4% during extended trading Monday following the company’s third-quarter results. Take-Two reported revenues of $866 million for the quarter, which was short of the $875 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Chegg — Chegg shares jumped 10% after the company’s fourth-quarter results topped analysts’ expectations. The company earned 38 cents per share excluding items on revenue of $207 million. Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn 34 cents per share on $195 million in revenue, according to estimates from Refinitiv.

Amgen — Shares of Amgen gained 1% following a mixed quarter for the biotechnology company. Amgen earned $4.36 per share excluding items, which was ahead of the $4.08 analysts were expecting, according to estimates from Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $6.85 billion, which was short of the expected $6.87 billion.

Simon Property Group — The real estate company’s shares dipped 2% after Simon Property Group’s revenue numbers missed expectations. The company reported sales of $1.22 billion during the fourth quarter, compared to the $1.24 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.



