A couple from Tamil Nadu on Sunday threw their first-of-its-kind in India wedding reception on the Metaverse , an online universe of interconnected 3D virtual worlds.

The couple – Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy – held their wedding in Sivalingapuram, a small tribal village of Tamil Nadu. However, friends and family from across the world attended the wedding reception in the virtual world.

“I am into Blockchain, NFTs, and technology for the past few years. I used to be always unique and I wanted to keep my life event as a memorable one. As a techie, we always look into the problems and see the possible solutions through programming languages,” Dinesh was earlier quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The couple had planned a Harry Potter’s Hogwarts-themed since both are Harry Potter fans.

A start-up called TardiVerse worked for a month to create the metaverse where the reception was hosted. Dinesh decided to make an ‘avatar’ dedicated to Janaganandhini’s late father too, the one who presided over the function, as a homage.

“To give importance to my better half, a realistic 3D virtual avatar of her father has been created in NFT, thus she can feel her father’s presence virtually in the metaverse and bless our marriage,” said Dinesh.

Photos and videos from the function have now gained traction on social media.

The idea for the wedding was born out of several Covid-19 restrictions that were imposed in Tamil Nadu after a sudden surge in infections.

“The first problem that we faced was that the wedding was supposed to be on a Sunday, the day the state government had been imposed a lockdown. So, reception in this pandemic time, social distancing, and overcrowding were our problems. Hence, we found a solution, that was a metaverse reception, where no lockdown could disturb our celebration,” said Dinesh.

He stated that their wedding celebrations could be grand only because of Metaverse.

“It’s true that we found it very difficult to explain to our parents, relatives who don’t know about the internet about what a Metaverse was. After a few hours of explaining, we concluded with a simple language of video game and cartoon examples, then they understood. The invitation was created, in NFT, etc. and it was open to the world, people could participate from any corner and anybody can participate and bless us,” said the bridegroom.

The concept of alternative or virtual realities has been around for a while. In a sense, the Metaverse enables users to embed computing into the real world and to embed the real world into computing, bringing real presence to any digital space.

