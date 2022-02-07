



Over the weekend, an image was released of the Queen dealing with one of the Government’s red boxes she receives daily. Buckingham Palace released the snap to mark the beginning of the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

The photograph released on February 6, her accession day, shows the sovereign remembering her father King George VI. This is due to the poignant placement of the portrait of her late father on a nearby table, as a reminder that her accession to the throne also marks the sad anniversary of his death. The snap also hints at her looking forwards as Her Majesty has a diary full of initially light duties and then a series of public outings in March. The decision to release a photograph of her at work also quashed health concerns sparked for the monarch after she drastically reduced her schedule in late 2021.

Concerns for her health were first raised on October 20, after she was forced to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland, owing to advice from her doctors to rest. It was later revealed the monarch was taken to hospital on that same day to carry out “preliminary investigations”. The nature of these tests has not been disclosed. The 95-year-old also missed a Remembrance Sunday service after spraining her back. In addition, she missed a number of other high profile engagements including the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November, where she pre-recorded video message from the monarch was played instead. READ MORE: Queen’s iconic symbol of power uncovered ‘She’s making a statement’

From October 20 to January this year, the Queen did not carry out an engagement outside of palace walls. However, during that time she took part in several in-person and virtual meetings and audiences particularly staying at Windsor Castle. The latest picture which was taken on Wednesday in Sandringham, also demonstrates that over the past months the Queen has continued to complete her daily duties as sovereign. The photo shows the Queen at her desk reading government papers in an armchair in the Saloon at Sandringham, showing she is still hard at work in her seventh decade on the throne. Officials are keen for the monarch not to be rushed back into work though and have said “lessons have been learned” after the Queen completed 19 jobs in as many days last October, prior to being ordered to rest. DON’T MISS

Camilla hailed for being second to Prince Charles unlike Diana [INSIGHT]

Charles’ marriage to Camilla ‘opened door for William and Harry’ [ANALYSIS]

Prince Andrew ‘planning to accuse Virginia of trafficking girls’ [REVEAL]

The monarch’s diary is “filling up again” but there won’t be “extra strain” put on Her Majesty, according to a royal source. They said: “There are no plans for her to withdraw from public life. “The Queen’s diary is filling up again but it will be paced to what is appropriate. “They don’t want to put extra strain on her and other royals will help her out where necessary.” Royal aides are said to have been pleased by the monarch’s sprightly appearance during a Sandringham reception this weekend — a feat which gave them the confidence to push on with the diary planning. Courtiers intend for her to start travelling again for public events in March ahead of her 96th birthday in April.

According to reports, the monarch has now also been given the green light to have a major role at her four-day Platinum Jubilee national party in June. The extended Bank Holiday was granted so that members of the public could mark the Queen’s historic 70-year reign. Among the celebrations, is the Big Jubilee Lunch, akin to a street party, where members of the public are encouraged to gather with their community to celebrate the monarch’s milestone. A Platinum Pudding competition was launched last month to create a dessert fit for royalty that will be a key feature of the street parties.









Source link

Related