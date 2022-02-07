Due to the pandemic delaying the release of season four, it affected the production of season five, however, the showrunner Bruce Miller hinted fans were in for a ride.

He stated: “I have to say I would have had very different ideas before the pandemic.

“So I know where I am in the story, and I do feel like we’re kind of reaching kind of a pivot point, but whether that’s the end or not, I don’t know.

“It just feels like it’s a good time to reassess what you were thinking, just because the story world has opened up because the real world has changed so much.”

Express.com will be updated with more filming updates.

The Handmaid’s Tale seasons 1- 4 are available to stream on Hulu.