In an interview she said out of all the characters she has played, Aeslwith was the easiest to slip into.

She told Cool America Magazine: “Strangely, although Lady Aelswith is so vastly different from myself, I have found it so comfortable to slip into her shoes.

“I always feel that with big transformational roles there are so many avenues to explore, which makes the process of finding the character very open and experimental.

“Yet if a character is quite similar to me then I find it harder to change.

“I was the youngest student in my year at drama school but always played the oldest roles and maternal figures.