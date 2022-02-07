And it pays to be affectionate, as the most contented couples reckon they have sex five times a week, and say “I love you” up to 20 times a fortnight.

They also kiss two or three times a day, and cuddle 11 times every week.

The Warner Leisure Hotels study also revealed the top 50 elements that are key to a happy marriage – including pursuing your own hobbies and interests, allowing your other half to see you at your worst, and being silly with each other.

Couples also place importance on listening to each other grumble about work, showing the other how proud you are of them, and being respectful in front of others.

Simon Thompson, managing director of the adult-only hotel group, which commissioned the research, said: “We weren’t surprised to see that taking short breaks is one of the secret ingredients to a happy marriage.

“Many couples who visit us say they feel closer after a romantic weekend relaxing and unwinding together – and it certainly helps that neither have to do the chores.

“This quality time spent enjoying shared interests seems to be a winning formula for a lasting marriage, along with placing value on time apart pursuing individual hobbies.

“However, as this survey clearly shows, it takes a good mix of humour, affection, understanding and interest to keep a relationship exciting.”