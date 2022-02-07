The Call of Duty trick shot sensation ‘Potter’ is back at it, as he performs yet another miracle beyond the reach of regular, mortal COD players. Potter is famous for his logic-defying stunts like hitting a match-ending sniper shot whilst literally underwater or dedicating a trick shot to NFL great Tom Brady.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s undertaking these endeavors as his entries for the recently launched FaZe1 challenge. In a video released on the official FaZe Twitter handle, they announced the recruitment challenge, promising rewards like a brand new Nissan GT-R, $250,000 worth in G-Fuel sponsorship, and much more.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Potter dedicates his latest Call of Duty stunt to FaZe and NASCAR

Earlier in the week, FaZe Clan and NASCAR announced a merchandise collaboration dropping on the weekend. Potter took a cue from that and prepared a unique machination “in celebration of” the merch collaboration.

For the shot titled ‘The Matchbox Car Shot’, Potter stacked all his GFuel cans into one neat pile and placed his input device right in front of them. But that would have made for a very boring video, so he built a ramp for a matchbox car-sized car. Upon launching the car from the top of the ramp, it would go careening into the input device right opposite to it, registering and input and pulling off a shot in-game.

Although it sounds fun, pulling off such a shot during the game is a tall order. But pulling off impossible shots is what Potter is known for.

Subsequently, at a much later point in his stream, Potter made the impossible happen. As he jumped off from the platform in-game, he set off the car, and in the most notable display of gamer luck, it set off a shot in the exact right spot, getting the streamer a round-ending kill and an insane trick shot for the masses.

Netizens have been raving over the shot ever since.

“This is ludicrous,” says this fan. And it may very well be.

WATCH THIS STORY- Biggest New Secrets In Fortnite Chapter 3

Even FaZe Kalei joined in on the praise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But there would always be sceptics.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Did Potter impress you with his expertise? He’s attempted an underwater trick shot before, and even an IRL field goal followed by a trick shot dedicated to Tom Brady.

What do you hope to see next from Potter in Call of Duty? Tell us in the comments below!