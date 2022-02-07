The holidaymaker, who’s from Skelmersdale in Lancashire, said he nearly fainted upon finding out the cost of the bill racked up during his holiday in Turkey.

John Nisill claims he only used his phone to send a few emails and made just 16 minutes worth of calls during the family break to Marmaris in October.

His boss called him while away and told him to switch his phone off as the “bill seems a little high”, the Mirror reported.

The 40-year-old said he nearly passed out when BT told him the 43GB of data used was going to cost almost £200,000.

He told The Sun: “My boss called and said you’re going to have to switch off the phone. The bill seems a little high.