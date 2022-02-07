The holidaymaker, who’s from Skelmersdale in Lancashire, said he nearly fainted upon finding out the cost of the bill racked up during his holiday in Turkey.
John Nisill claims he only used his phone to send a few emails and made just 16 minutes worth of calls during the family break to Marmaris in October.
His boss called him while away and told him to switch his phone off as the “bill seems a little high”, the Mirror reported.
The 40-year-old said he nearly passed out when BT told him the 43GB of data used was going to cost almost £200,000.
He told The Sun: “My boss called and said you’re going to have to switch off the phone. The bill seems a little high.
“I said ‘What is it?’ He said £100,000. Next day he phoned back and said, ‘Definitely switch it off, it’s now £192,000’.”
John is on a business contract that has a limit of 250MB of data. As it’s not a consumer contract, no warning was given to him when he exceeded the limit.
John’s boss, Paul Trotter, added: “BT phoned and I nearly fell off my chair when the bloke said how much.
“It’s obviously a computer error.
The pair thought BT must have made a mistake and would soon realise the error.
John’s boss said: “I was worried at first but I’m confident BT will realise it’s just an error.
“John had a great holiday so there’s no harm done and we’ve even managed to laugh about it.”
A BT spokesperson has since confirmed that they will waive the huge bill.