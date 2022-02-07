New claimants for the support from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) may not be entitled to the full benefit amount, but they could be eligible for elements of it.

This includes a council tax reduction or assistance with making rental payments.

Moreover, it could help increase wages for those on a low income or give people over State Pension age support through Pension Credit.

In the past, those on a low-income would apply for Working Tax Credits. However, this is a legacy benefit – benefits that pre-date Universal Credit – which is gradually being phased out as claimants move to Universal Credit.