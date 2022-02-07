Vanguard Glitch Turns BAR Into a Flamethrower

Call of Duty: Vanguard has, unfortunately, experienced a variety of different glitches and bugs since it released late last year. Players have been particularly unhappy about the way fire works in Call of Duty: Vanguard and a new glitch only seems to have worsened the issue.

Back in January, Call of Duty: Vanguard introduced an incendiary grenade and fire nerf. This was the result of players complaining that fire did too much damage, as flames from incendiary weapons could instantly kill a player if they happened to come in contact with them. Sledgehammer Games went about this by tweaking two different perks to lessen the amount of damage caused by fire.

These tweaks did not work as intended, as the perks ended up making some Call of Duty: Vanguard players entirely impervious to fire. Now it seems as though a new fire glitch has appeared affecting the assault rifle flamethrower attachment. While playing Search and Destroy, a Call of Duty: Vanguard player noticed that his BAR continued to shoot flames out of its barrel long after it was intended to. Fortunately, for the opposing team, the round ended before the player was able to unleash his fire upon them.





The player mentioned in the Reddit post that the glitch may have only been visual, which is a relief considering the havoc that it might have caused if it had not been. Despite all the issues the game has had since launch, Call of Duty: Vanguard was still the best-selling game of 2021. This is an impressive feat, considering that the game only released in November last year.

This shows that many Call of Duty fans will most likely stick with the franchise through thick and thin. This is most likely why Activision seems primed to continue with the franchises’ yearly release schedule.

According to famed leaker Tom Henderson, the next iteration in the series Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could release as early as October this year. This is allegedly owing to the fact that while Call of Duty: Vanguard was the best-selling game of 2021, its sales numbers were quite low in comparison to many of the other games in the series. Fans may frown upon Activision releasing Call of Duty games year after year, however, this approach will likely continue if fans continue to support the series year after year. This practice will, hopefully, be phased out once Microsoft has taken control of Activision Blizzard.





Call of Duty Vanguard is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

