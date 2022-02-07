



If you’ve been looking to cut down your TV and broadband bill without losing access to fast fibre internet speeds and blockbuster channels, Virgin Media has the answer. For a limited time, Virgin is offering big cashback incentives to anyone who signs up for its popular telly and internet bundles.

There’s up to £150 bill credit available on certain plans, which will lower the price of those outgoings for months to come. If you’re looking to cut costs, this is the deal for you. Right now, customers can sign up for packages such as Virgin Media’s Big Bundle + Drama & Docs, Bigger Bundle, or Bigger Bundle + Sports and get cash sent directly to their accounts to discount your first few bills. That’s it – there’s no catch. However, there is a deadline that’s fast approaching. If you want to take advantage of the cashback deal, you’ll need to sign up before the end of Wednesday, February 9.

Here are all the deals, what is included and how much bill credit you’ll get back… Big Bundle + Drama & Docs • £37.99 per month

INCLUDES: M100 Fibre Broadband, 145+ channels with Entertainment, Drama & Docs plus phone calls via Talk Weekends.

BILL CREDIT: £75

SEE THE DEAL HERE Bigger Bundle • £49 per month

INCLUDES: M350 Fibre Broadband, Talk Weekends & 190+ TV channels.

BILL CREDIT: £100

SEE THE DEAL HERE Bigger Bundle + Movies • £62 per month

INCLUDES: M100 Fibre Broadband, Sky Cinema in HD plus calls via Talk Weekends

BILL CREDIT: £150

SEE THE DEAL HERE Bigger Bundle + Sports • £69 per month

INCLUDES: M350 Fibre Broadband, Sky Sports, 195+ TV channels plus calls via Talk Weekends

BILL CREDIT: £150

SEE THE DEAL HERE

So, how do these deals actually match up when compared to Sky? As a comparison, Sky currently has its TV, Netflix, Sports & Superfast Broadband (59Mbps) bundle for £63 per month. That’s clearly cheaper than Virgin’s standard £69 price for its Bigger Bundle + Sports bundle ….but not once the £150 bill credit is added. Sky price over 18-months + £29.95 sign up fee

TOTAL = £1,163.95 Virgin Media price over 18-months + £35 sign up fee

TOTAL = £1,127 after £150 bill credit applied. Of course, Virgin’s deal doesn’t include access to Netflix, but you do get much faster 350Mbps broadband. Both Sky and Virgin’s bundles come with the latest set-top boxes which allow you to pause and record live TV plus there’s the option to watch content in full 4K resolution. These devices also offer full access to the most popular streaming platforms including Disney+, Prime Video and Netflix.









