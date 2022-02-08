Pictures from the scene appeared to show a building on fire. Some eyewitnesses had claimed a missile was fired into it this evening. One person claimed on social media: “Urgent! Explosion in Abu Dhabi. Suspect that a missile would have hit the city.” Other footage showed emergency services rushing to the scene, with unconfirmed reports of a second explosion.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has said the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building on Hamdan Street.

UAE civil defence teams have confirmed there have been no injuries and the fire is under control.

Social media reports earlier suggested one of the the explosions happened 20km from the hotel of the Brazilian football team Palmerias, who are playing in UEFA’s Club World Cup tournament.

Several police cars and ambulances were seen parked along a central road.