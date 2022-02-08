Pictures from the scene appeared to show a building on fire. Some eyewitnesses had claimed a missile was fired into it this evening. One person claimed on social media: “Urgent! Explosion in Abu Dhabi. Suspect that a missile would have hit the city.” Other footage showed emergency services rushing to the scene, with unconfirmed reports of a second explosion.
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has said the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building on Hamdan Street.
UAE civil defence teams have confirmed there have been no injuries and the fire is under control.
Social media reports earlier suggested one of the the explosions happened 20km from the hotel of the Brazilian football team Palmerias, who are playing in UEFA’s Club World Cup tournament.
Several police cars and ambulances were seen parked along a central road.
Twitter user @zero_hour2020 had posted a video showing a bright orange fireball exploding near the top of a building at the intersection of Hamdan Street and Delma Street.
Paulo Bueno (@jornalistabueno) wrote on Twitter: “Two explosions at this time at AbuDhabi.
“The bangs were heard by Palmeiras fans.
“The journalism of #BandJornalismo reported that it was a drone attack, provoked by terrorists.”
READ MORE: Brexit LIVE: ‘Dying of laughter!’ Adonis meltdown over Rees-Mogg move
No casualties were reported, according to state news agency WAM.
The statement added: “The remnants of the intercepted ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around Abu Dhabi.”
A week earlier on January 17, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement from Yemen said it had carried out an attack on the United Arab Emirates.
Authorities in the Gulf state had reported two fires in the capital Abu Dhabi.
THIS IS A BREKAING STORY. MORE TO FOLLOW…