Adele returns to the stage at the Brit Awards

Wearing a gold gown and seated on a piano with her legs crossed, she belted out “I Drink Wine.”

It was a drop of drink for those parched and thirsty for a live performance by the superstar singer who recently postponed her eagerly awaited Las Vegas residency.

Her “Easy On Me” single took home song of the year.

Wearing a long, black gown with a deep v-cut neckline, Adele took to the stage and expressed surprise that “a piano ballad won up against that many bangers.”