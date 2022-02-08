Sponsored Video


Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, 40, left little to the imagination as she attended the Brit Awards in a dramatic cut-out dress. The Strictly Come Dancing runner-up turned heads in the black dress which barely covered her and risked a wardrobe malfunction with the sky-high slit going all the way up her thigh.

Ashley styled the dress with a pair of black gloves and barely-there black strappy heels.

The former I’m A Celebrity star wore her blonde locks down and sported a smokey eye with nude lip.

She was among the first stars to hit the red carpet along with Maya Jama, Ed Sheeran and Anne Marie.





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.