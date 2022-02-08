Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, 40, left little to the imagination as she attended the Brit Awards in a dramatic cut-out dress. The Strictly Come Dancing runner-up turned heads in the black dress which barely covered her and risked a wardrobe malfunction with the sky-high slit going all the way up her thigh.

Ashley styled the dress with a pair of black gloves and barely-there black strappy heels.

The former I’m A Celebrity star wore her blonde locks down and sported a smokey eye with nude lip.

She was among the first stars to hit the red carpet along with Maya Jama, Ed Sheeran and Anne Marie.