West Midlands Police said it believes the weapon was fired by a shotgun-wielding criminal who was chasing another man through Smethwick at around 9pm yesterday. It wants anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.

The force said it happened on Windmill Crescent in the Staffordshire town.

As well as the gunman, a dark-coloured vehicle was also seen in the area.

The force believes that someone may have been injured in the shooting although no victims have come forward yet.

In a statement, it said: “If you were in Windmill Crescent or Windmill Lane just before 9pm, and saw anything please contact us.

