West Midlands Police said it believes the weapon was fired by a shotgun-wielding criminal who was chasing another man through Smethwick at around 9pm yesterday. It wants anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.
The force said it happened on Windmill Crescent in the Staffordshire town.
As well as the gunman, a dark-coloured vehicle was also seen in the area.
The force believes that someone may have been injured in the shooting although no victims have come forward yet.
In a statement, it said: “If you were in Windmill Crescent or Windmill Lane just before 9pm, and saw anything please contact us.
Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson, from the force’s CID, said: “Our primary concern is to make sure that anyone who may have been injured is okay and receiving any medical treatment they need.
“Guns have no place on our streets and we want to find those responsible for using them.
“I’d ask anyone with any information to please get in touch.”
The force can be contacted on 101 or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Anyone calling about information on the shooting should quote log 4180 of 7 February.