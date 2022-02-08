Standy is a stud in the CDL and was voted in as an All-Star after his first season. I got the chance to ask him about his experiences in the professional Call of Duty scene and beyond. He’s a great guy and only going to continue to grow his stardom within the Call of Duty League.

Meet “Standy” – he’s a 2nd year player in the professional Call of Duty League and plays for the Team Minnesota Røkkr (partially owned by Gary Vee).

As for Minnesota Røkkr, they have a special CDL team. Last year, they were able to come from behind 0-4 and ‘reverse sweep’ Toronto Ultra in the finals of Major V.

This year, they’ve started 1-0, beating my favorite team – OpTic Texas in brilliant comeback fashion.

They’ve also done a phenomenal job to build their esports presence with teams in the CDL, Rocket League and 2 Valorant teams (Version 1).

The next match for the Minnesota Røkkr is Friday, February 11th at 4:30pm EST against the Seattle Surge. This matchup is gonna be a slugfest. Seattle Surge has two stud rookies (Pred and Sib) and they’ll be looking to continue their impressive start to the season by taking out Røkkr. I’m expecting this one to go the full distance!

Who should we interview next!?