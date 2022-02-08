Guts UK said: “Liver cancer can cause discomfort or pain in the upper part of the abdomen.

“Some patients may feel sick or can be generally unwell. Others may lose their appetite.

“Liver cancer can cause jaundice. If the liver is enlarged, you might notice a lump in the upper part of the abdomen, or under the rib cage on the right hand side.”

Treatment for cancer will be dependent on numerous factors, such as how big the tumour is, where it has spread, and a person’s general wellbeing.