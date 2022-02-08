The jump into Poland would send a defiant signal to Vladimir Putin, whose troops are on exercise in neighbouring Belarus. It would also be a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine.

Sources say the Parachute Regiment is “extremely keen” but No10 and the Ministry of Defence fear it may be too aggressive.

Up to 400 members of 2 Para, part of the high-readiness 16 Air Assault Brigade, would jump into Poland with the US 82nd Airborne, for 14 days of war games.

That kind of exercise is termed Joint Forcible Entry by the Army.

And an insider said: “There is concern and confusion at senior level that any drop will be seen as aggressive. We are waiting for a decision.”

The MoD said: “There are currently no plans for 16 Air Assault Brigade to conduct a jump into Eastern Europe.” Some 120 members of 2 Para are already in Estonia.