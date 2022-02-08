



Ludhiana: Lamenting the “indifference of political parties towards the seriousness of pollution problem and its impact on environment”, activists have joined hands to carry out an environment awareness march on the banks of Buddha Nullah on February 10. They have selected Buddha Nullah for the march as it is severely polluted. Environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal will lead the activists.

The march will begin from Gurdwara Gaughat and reach Chand Cinema bridge. The activists are inviting candidates who are contesting elections from here to become part of this awareness rally. The candidates can come either to Gurdwara Gaughat or near Chand Cinema and take green manifesto from Seechewal. The activists will then move towards Wallipur and Gaunspur, where the polluted Buddha Nullah has played havoc.

Jaskirat Singh from Punjab Naroa Manch said, “When we had conducted the first programme and asked politicians to include environment in their election manifesto, not many had showed interest. But at the recent event in Amritsar, some of the nominees assured to work for the environment. Therefore, we have decided to carry out this march to give a last push to our efforts.”

Rajesh Jain, a businessman and resident of Mahavir Enclave, said, “The number of children with learning disabilities is on the rise. Buddha Nullah, which is spreading death, is nowhere in discussion. Health cannot be found in hospitals, but in clean air, water and environment. Let’s demand life from politicians. If life lasts, then only this development can be enjoyed.”

Congress MLA Sanjay Talwar said, “If we had not been serious about environment and Buddha Nullah, we would not have started its rejuvenation project. Once the project gets completed, the drain will get rid of all pollution. We are committed towards the environment. In East constituency, we have developed leisure valley on a barren land.”

Akali Dal candidate from North constituency RD Sharma said, “I am contesting the assembly elections for the first time. I have been saying from Day One that I will work towards getting the drain free of pollution. I have also promised potable water supply to residents, which I will fulfill at any cost.”









Source link

Related