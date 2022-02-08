Call of Duty 2022 Title’s Massive Budget Reportedly Leaked Amidst Eager Anticipation

One of the most popular gaming franchises on the planet, Call of Duty, is the only thing fans are talking about nowadays. It’s because this gaming series is likely to introduce a brand new installment this year which will reportedly be called: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. According to various reports, this upcoming title is going to be a sequel to the 2019 release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Moreover, this title is also expected to reboot the 2009 release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Recently, a prominent gaming personality revealed that the budget of this upcoming title is likely to range between a whopping $250-300 million. Undoubtedly, the huge budget would have given fans massive reason for excitement about the title.

Moreover, the American game developer, Infinity Ward, is reportedly developing this upcoming title. In fact, this upcoming title is expected to release around the month of November 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Recently, Twitter Ralph revealed the game’s massive budget. If this happens to be true, then Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will become the most expensive COD game ever made.

As of now, the 2009 release COD: Modern Warfare 2 is the most expensive COD game with a massive budget of a whopping $200 million USD.

Infinity Ward working on the Call of Duty 2022 title and more

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just a few days ago, Infinity Ward officially hinted towards a new Call of Duty title coming soon. This tweet confirmed that the American developer is working on a new COD title. And it’s certain that the devs will release more details regarding this upcoming project in the coming few months. As far as now, Infinity Ward working on the new COD title is the only thing that the publisher Activision has confirmed.

According to some leaks and rumors. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will support both current and past generation consoles. Moreover, this title will also integrate the 2020 release COD: Warzone, followed by introducing a brand new map.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Comment down and share your views on this.

WATCH THIS STORY: Most Hated Features of Fortnite Chapter 2