Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Chipotle — Shares of the Mexican fast-food chain rose more than 8% in after-hours trading after the company reported quarterly earnings that topped analyst expectations. Menu price hikes helped offset inflation without hurting customer demand. However, Chipotle said it expects same-store sales growth to slow next quarter due to the omicron variant.

Lyft — Shares of the ride-hailing company sank 6% in extended trading after the company reported fewer active riders than in the prior quarter. Still, Lyft beat on the top and bottom lines for its quarterly results.

Enphase Energy — Shares of the renewable energy company surged more than 14% after hours on the back of strong fourth-quarter results. Enphase earned 73 cents per share on revenue of $412.7 million. Wall Street expected earnings of 58 cents on revenue of $396.5 million, according to Refinitiv.

XPO Logistics — Shares of XPO Logistics rose 3% in extended trading after the company posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. The company reported earning of $1.34 per share, topping estimates of 99 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue also beat estimates.



