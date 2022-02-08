Indeed, Horner is no stranger to touring a rival’s factory, having visited that of McLaren back in 2008.

Somewhat predictably, the team were reluctant to reveal their secrets, and a similar outcome may be on the cards if Horner ever decides to follow through on the reward for his successful bid.

Red Bull will be keen to find a performance advantage in 2022, with Verstappen supposedly drained after a taxing title battle with Hamilton which ended with a nerve-jangling final-lap shootout.

But fans will relish the notion that the duo will actually face off again, after months of silence had fuelled rumours that the seven-time world champion would retire.