Painkillers come in many different forms and some provide help when others fail to work. Codeine falls into this category. Codeine is a painkiller that is part of a group of medicines called opiates. It’s used to treat pain, for example, after an operation or an injury.

The health body continues: “Most people with acute pancreatitis start to feel better within about a week and have no further problems. But some people with severe acute pancreatitis can go on to develop serious complications.”

Researchers sought to assess the association between codeine use and acute pancreatitis in patients with a previous cholecystectomy.

Cholecystectomy, also known as gallbladder removal surgery is a very common procedure. It is usually carried out if you have painful gallstones.

The researchers conducted a retrospective nested case–control study using the 2005–2015 MarketScan® Commercial Claims and Encounters Database.

