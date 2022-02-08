Rishi Sunak has revealed more details about the households who may be eligible for a one-off rebate of £150 from their Council Tax bills in 2022. How can you check if you’re set to receive the discount?
In the face of the cost of living crisis, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has offered a one-off Council Tax discount to help struggling households as their energy bills skyrocket.
Speaking in the House of Commons last week, Mr Sunak announced the plan to give households in Council Tax bands A to D a £150 rebate in April 2022.
A statement from the Treasury said: “This one-off payment will benefit around 80 per cent of all homes in England and is £1 billion more generous and more targeted towards lower-income families than a VAT cut on energy bills.”
Mr Sunak added: “Right now, I know the number one issue on people’s minds is the rising cost of living.
“That’s why the Government is stepping in with direct support that will help around 28 million households with their rising energy costs over the next year.”
There are eight Council Tax bands based on the value of your home on April 1, 1991.
This is confirmed by the Valuation Office Agency (VOA), and if your home was built later than 1991 the Council Tax is based on an estimated value for the house if it were on the market in April 1991.
Here’s each Council Tax band in England and Wales
- Band A – Houses valued up to £40,000
- Band B – Houses valued between £40,000 and £52,000
- Band C – Houses valued between £52,000 and £68,000
- Band D – Houses valued between £68,000 and £88,000
- Band E – Houses valued between £88,000 and £120,000
- Band F – Houses valued between £120,000 and £160,000
- Band G – Houses valued between £160,000 and £320,000
- Band H – Houses valued more than £320,000
If you are unsure of your house’s value, you can use the Government’s tool to check what Council Tax band you are in here. Check your Council Tax band
The statement from the Treasury explained the rebate will be given directly to local authorities, and the councils will then pass the discount onto residents.
For those paying by direct debit, the council will give them a one-off payment of £150.
If you pay your Council Tax a different way, you can raise a claim with your council to receive the money from April onwards.
However, many households who don’t qualify for the discount are calling for a reform into how Council Tax is calculated.
For residents in areas of the UK where property prices have risen sharply over the last three decades, their Council Tax may have remained low in comparison to the value of their home now.
The Mirror reported that the VOA received thousands of calls from people following the Chancellor’s announcement, with households questioning the band system and calling for reforms to the way Council Tax is charged.