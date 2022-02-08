



While the weather may be cold in the UK, spring is quickly approaching and its the perfect time to get your home ready for the sunnier weather. Wowcher is now discounting several garden furniture sets and egg chairs for bargain prices.

With prices slashed to 63 percent off, Wowcher is offering customers deals on rattan garden furniture sets. Including egg chairs, customers can get beautiful elegant designs for bargain prices. Prices start from just £129.99 up with egg chairs from £199. Perfect for a variety of outdoor spaces, here are the best deals you can buy online.

Wowcher shoppers can now buy this elegance hanging egg chair from Hirix for less than £200. Made from durable materials and waterproof for rainy weather, this popular chair is a great addition to any garden and includes cosy cushions, making it extra comfy. Buy it on Wowcher (£199)

Perfect for the summertime, relax in the garden with this furniture set, which is now less than £130. Including a two-seater sofa, chairs and a coffee table set, it makes any outdoor space look stylish and can be used year round. Buy it on Wowcher (£129.99)

If you’re looking for an egg chair, this swinging chair by Infinity Housewares is the perfect pick. It can hold up to 150kg and has a hanging design that looks elegant in any garden and is great for spring. Buy it on Wowcher (£219)

Perfect for big households, makeover your garden with this nine-seater garden furniture set from Infinity Housewares. Pick between grey or brown and add this to any space. Buy it on Wowcher (£649)









