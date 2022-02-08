No one has ever topped Elvis Presley and The Beatles as the two best-selling music artists of all time. The Fab Four grew up listening to The King, being inspired by him, just as his jumpsuit era would cover their tracks like Hey Jude and Yesterday during his Las Vegas residencies. The five men, whose stars start Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, only met once at Elvis’ Los Angeles home of Perugia Way, Bel Air on August 27, 1965.

Elvis was accompanied by his inner circle, the Memphis Mafia, and now one couple still alive today have shared their memories of the incredible encounter.

The King’s cousin Billy Smith was there with his wife Jo and the pair have spoken of that day on their YouTube channel Elvis Fans Matter.

Jo remembered: “We got to meet The Beatles like 1-on-1. They were great, just as nice as they could be. Really, really nice. Every single one of them. I mean that was like unbelievable to people and friends of ours back here [in Memphis, that] we actually got to meet The Beatles.”

At first, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr were totally starstruck by their idol.