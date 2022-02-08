Explore Healthy Relationships and Self-Love at CAPS' 'Relationships Are Sweet' Event Wednesday

Relationships are often some of the most rewarding aspects of our lives, and maintaining healthy relationships can sometimes feel confusing and stressful.

Counseling and Psychological Services wants to help! The program is hosting its fifth annual “Relationships Are Sweet” outreach event on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the Union Connections Lounge. This is an opportunity to explore your relationships with fun quizzes, our “Ask Lucy” question booth, insight from mental health clinicians and snacks! Engage with providers from CAPS, CAPS Embedded Team (a collaboration between CAPS and University Housing) and the Multicultural Center. Relationships of all types will be represented — friendships, romantic/sexual partners, roommates, parents and your relationship with yourself/self-love!

Then, on Thursday, Feb. 10, in collaboration with campus and community partners, CAPS will host a panel discussion with sexuality experts, answering your questions about sex, sexuality, dating, love, self-love and relationships! This panel will take place via Zoom from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/capslove2022 to sign up and access the Zoom link for this event, and to submit your questions.

Did you know? Students living in University Housing are eligible for free individual counseling at CAPS via the Embedded Program. CAPS also offers free 24/7 emergency services to all U of A students. To access these services, please call the CAPS main phone number at 479-575-5276 (this number is also listed on the back of every U of A ID card).

CAPS also offers an array of free groups and workshops. If you’re interested in a group, please call the CAPS main phone number listed above. For more information about our groups or to sign up for a workshop, please see: https://mentalhealth.uark.edu/caps-current-groups-workshops/.

Are you an RA? CAPS offers a free, drop-in as needed, confidential support group to Housing RAs every Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. Here is the link to register: https://uark.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5vDKTziU3h53c3P.

For more information about CAPS and all of the services we have to offer, please visit: https://mentalhealth.uark.edu/.

For more information about the CAPS Embedded Team, please visit: https://mentalhealth.uark.edu/embedded-program-mental-health-services-in-the-residence-halls/ or https://housing.uark.edu/services/mental-health.php.