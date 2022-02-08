As the metaverse trend grows, there is a transition towards new business models that extend digital business, the consulting firm said.

Marty Resnick, research vice president at Gartner, commented:

“By 2026, 30% of the organizations in the world will have products and services ready for metaverse.”

The press release mentioned that the metaverse will impact all the businesses that consumers use every day. Gartner also expects that metaverses will have their own digital economies with the use of digital currencies and NFTs.

When it comes to enterprises, the metaverse will provide their employees a better experience in a digital workspace. The metaverse also will bring companies the infrastructure they need to run the business.

Finally, as we went working to our homes because of the pandemic, virtual events are now more common than before, and with the metaverse there could be more networking opportunities such as online workshops.