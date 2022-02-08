Metaverses have become more popular in recent months, especially in the crypto world as adoption increases.
Research and consulting firm Gartner predicts that by 2026, 25% of all people will spend at least one hour per day in the metaverse for work, shopping, education, socializing, or entertainment, according to a press release.
As the metaverse trend grows, there is a transition towards new business models that extend digital business, the consulting firm said.
Marty Resnick, research vice president at Gartner, commented:
“By 2026, 30% of the organizations in the world will have products and services ready for metaverse.”
The press release mentioned that the metaverse will impact all the businesses that consumers use every day. Gartner also expects that metaverses will have their own digital economies with the use of digital currencies and NFTs.
When it comes to enterprises, the metaverse will provide their employees a better experience in a digital workspace. The metaverse also will bring companies the infrastructure they need to run the business.
Finally, as we went working to our homes because of the pandemic, virtual events are now more common than before, and with the metaverse there could be more networking opportunities such as online workshops.
As crypto global adoption continues, a lot of big names have joined the metaverse, such as Warner Music Group (WMG), Adidas, and McDonald’s.
Not only are big names entering the metaverse, nowadays, there are “metaverses mortgages”, metaverse casinos, metaverse weddings, metaverse art galleries and more things happening in the digital world.
Most of all of these new experiences have been happening in metaverses known as Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND). Both metaverses have their own digital currency and are built on the Ethereum network.
With the metaverse hype, both MANA and SAND have positioned themselves as the principal metaverse coins.
Last month, Crypto.com commented that global crypto users can reach 1 billion by this December. In December 2021, there were 295 million users in the crypto world, according to their statement.
Gartner’s prediction would not be that insane by 2026 if crypto users reach one billion by late this year.
There is no doubt MANA and SAND will lead the way to other metaverse related coins as crypto adoption continues.