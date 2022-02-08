Halo Infinite may have a dropping player count, but new statistics prove that it’s easily outperforming Call of Duty.

Now that Halo Infinite has been out for some time, the game is starting to lose some of the hype that it had at launch. After a surprise drop as part of Halo’s 20th anniversary took the internet by storm, players quickly began to complain about the state of the game.

Their frustrations are understandable. After all, Big Team Battle was broken for longer than it worked in Halo Infinite.

343 Industries

And while the game mode is finally operational once again, there’s a severe lack of content in Halo Infinite right now. It’s great to know that a Halo roadmap with Forge & Co-op is 343’s top priority, but that’s not enough to keep every gamer invested.

Halo Infinite Xbox Player Count Stats Revealed

If you’ve heard reports of Halo Infinite’s player count dropping, don’t take them too much at face value.

Over the last few days, we’ve seen countless reports that claim Halo Infinite’s player count is dropping fast. And while it’s true that the Steam player count is down from an all-time high of 250k to a daily peak of around 25,000 players, that’s not too concerning.

343 Industries

After all, the cross-play title is likely significantly more popular on Xbox consoles, particularly going by new statistics from TrueAchievements. The Xbox achievement tracker recently surveyed around 2.5 million active accounts to see how Halo Infinite’s player count is looking.

Going by their findings, over 10% of the tracked Xbox accounts played Halo Infinite in the last 7 days. Allegedly, over 30% of Xbox users gave Halo Infinite a go on launch week, and the game is actually holding its players far better than other titles.

Halo Infinite Still Has More Players Than Warzone

Forza Horizon 5 dropped to 8% in a similar timeframe, while reportedly Call of Duty Vanguard never hit the same heights and is now hovering around 5%.

And although Halo Infinite is currently second place in the charts to Fortnite, it’s “still way clear” of Warzone. The Free-to-Play Call of Duty title reportedly has 30% fewer tracked players than 343’s shooter, meaning there’s a fair distance to go before any overtaking happens.

But Halo is still desperately in need of some big changes before Season 2 arrives in May. Thankfully, a new datamine reveals that Infection could be coming to Halo Infinite soon.

343 Industries

What’s more, another popular game mode will return to Infinite in the near future. But content isn’t all that Halo Infinite needs to improve on.

After all, Halo cheaters are still not getting banned, according to new reports. And, in a shocking new reveal, it seems that casual Halo matchmaking makes ranked games harder!

Meanwhile, server desync and connection issues are still ruining Halo games. And if things don’t change, the player count could start dropping in a more concerning way.