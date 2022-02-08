Wonder of the Seas staterooms

The cruise ship offers a selection of staterooms, all of varying sizes and price points.

Interior cabins include an interior cabin with or without a virtual balcony, a spacious interior cabin, a Promenade view or a Central Park view interior.

Outside cabins include an Ocean view or an ultra-spacious Ocean View.

Balcony cabins include a standard balcony room, with the option to connect to a second room, a Neighbourhood balcony, Ocean view with large balcony, ultra-spacious Ocean view with large balcony, a Central Park view with balcony, or a boardwalk view with balcony.

Wonder of the Seas is also home to 10 suites.

These include the ultimate family suite, an AquaTheatre suite with a balcony and two bedrooms, a spacious AquaTheatre suite with a balcony and two bedrooms, a junior suite, a grand suite, the Royal Loft Suite, Crown Loft Suite or the massive Owner’s suite spanning 556 square foot.

READ MORE: Spain holidays: Spain to ditch outdoor masks on Thursday