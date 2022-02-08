“However, these findings show that William and Kate are incredibly popular and have the ability to carry the Royal Family into a new era, which will bring the Queen a lot of comfort.”

Jesús Enrique Rosas, also known as the Body Language Guy on YouTube suggested a possible reason as to why Kate is so popular.

Jesús said: “How many times have you heard Cathering talking on a video?

“I mean, any video, or clip that you’ve seen of her, how many times have you seen her talking?