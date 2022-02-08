Katie Price has shown off the results of her latest surgery as she shared a series of new photos of herself with her sister.

The reality TV star posted a selfie showing herself and sibling on Instagram, giving her fans a peek of her face without the bandages the star has been sporting recently following her latest plastic surgery.

Wearing a pink puffa coat, matching trousers and a huge grin, the 43 year old posed with her sister Sophie Price for a sweet family snap.

The Only Fans model simply captioned the post with: “Love you sis”.

Her sister Sophie also videoed the mum-of-five enjoying the plants and natural surroundings the Cowdray Farm Shop in West Sussex has to offer.

In the clip, Sophie asks Katie to turn around and once she does, they share a giggle and a cheer.





Katie is believed to have undergone eye brow lift and a procedure known as “chin lipo” recently, but refused to reveal what procedure she had when quizzed by OK! over the weekend.

The reality TV queen did not shy away from the public eye and was spotted on the red carpet of the 2022 National Diversity Awards supporting her son Harvey.

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant kept tight-lipped about the exact details of her surgery.





When asked about her latest operation, Katie tole OK!: “That’s for me to know and everyone to speculate. But I’ve had the chin strap on tonight… I’ve got a hairband on it.”

Ahead of her 19 year old son Harvey being crowned Celebrity of the Year at the event, Katie said: “Harvey is up for an award tonight, there’s not many people who would come out like this, but I can’t like my son down. It’s an amazing event, what they’ve done tonight.”

The Mucky Mansion star has always been open about the cosmetic procedures she’s had, including an estimated 13 boob jobs and a Brazilian bum lift.



(Image: (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images))



The latest round of surgeries were reportedly a bid to help Katie feel “young and fresh” for her new venture on X-rated subscription platform OnlyFans, after she launched her account last month.

Discussing the reasons for the operation, a source told OK!: “She had it done in Belgium last week by the same surgeon who did her boob job.”



(Image: WireImage)



The source also explained Katie wanted to feel better about the way she looks. They shared: “Katie wants to look her best, especially now that she’s launched OnlyFans.

“In her head, Jordan is coming back. This is her return. Jordan is coming back to save her career. She knows Jordan was great back in the day, so she’s clinging onto that.

“She wants to relive that time of her life.”

