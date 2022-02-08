Kristen Stewart lands Oscar nomination for Diana film as Lady Gaga misses out

Kristen Stewart has landed her first ever Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a leading role for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the 2021 movie, Spencer.

The biopic was released in cinemas in November and, while it received generally positive reviews from critics, some of the late princess’ close friends were much less enthused and criticised how she was made to come across.

The film is largely based on one weekend in Diana’s life when she and Prince Charles were hit with claims that their marriage was at breaking point while attempting to enjoy the Christmas festivities at the famous Sandringham Estate.

It is Kristen’s first Oscar nomination in her 14 year acting career. The 31 year old shot to fame in 2008 film Twilight, which she starred in alongside Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.





Olivia Colman is also in the running for another Oscar, after landing a Best Actress nomination for The Lost Daughter.

The movie also starred Jessie Buckley, who received a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

Meanwhile, Belfast, which was directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh, could be set to win big at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Ciaran Hinds is up for Best Supporting Actor, while Dame Judi Dench got a Best Supporting Actress nomination for the film, which is based on Sir Kenneth’s childhood in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield will go head-to-head in the Best Actor category.



(Image: DAILY MIRROR)



Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter . You can sign up at the top of the page.

In the wake of the nominations being announced today, Tuesday 8 February, many have pointed out that Lady Gaga was snubbed for a nomination for her role in House of Gucci.

The only nomination the film has landed was for achievement in makeup and hairstyling.

People have since taken to social media to express their anger at the Poker Face singer not being nominated.

“#LadyGaga should of been nominated for an Oscar I am furious that she is not. Her performance in #HouseOfGucci was the best part of the movie, and should be recognized,” wrote one person.

“Lady Gaga deserved an Oscar nomination,” said another, as a third penned: “LADY GAGA WAS ROBBED BEST LEAD ACTRESS OSCAR NOM FOR HOUSE OF GUCCI!!!! I can’t f*cking believe this.”





Full list of Oscars 2022 nominations:

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Will Smith in “King Richard”

Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur in “CODA”

Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog”

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter”

Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart in “Spencer”





Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story”

Judi Dench in “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard”

Best animated feature film of the year

“Encanto” Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

“Flee” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

“Luca” Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

“Raya and the Last Dragon” Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Achievement in cinematography

“Dune” Greig Fraser

“Nightmare Alley” Dan Laustsen

“The Power of the Dog” Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” Bruno Delbonnel

“West Side Story” Janusz Kaminski

Achievement in costume design

“Cruella” Jenny Beavan

“Cyrano” Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

“Dune” Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

“Nightmare Alley” Luis Sequeira

“West Side Story” Paul Tazewell

Achievement in directing

“Belfast” Kenneth Branagh

“Drive My Car” Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“Licorice Pizza” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Power of the Dog” Jane Campion

“West Side Story” Steven Spielberg





Best documentary feature

“Ascension” Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

“Attica” Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

“Flee” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

“Writing with Fire” Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Best documentary short subject

“Audible” Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

“Lead Me Home” Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

“The Queen of Basketball” Ben Proudfoot

“Three Songs for Benazir” Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

“When We Were Bullies” Jay Rosenblatt

Achievement in film editing

“Don’t Look Up” Hank Corwin

“Dune” Joe Walker

“King Richard” Pamela Martin

“The Power of the Dog” Peter Sciberras

“tick, tick…BOOM!” Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best international feature film of the year

“Drive My Car” Japan

“Flee” Denmark

“The Hand of God” Italy

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” Bhutan

“The Worst Person in the World” Norway

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

“Coming 2 America” Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

“Cruella” Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

“Dune” Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

“House of Gucci” Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

“Don’t Look Up” Nicholas Britell

“Dune” Hans Zimmer

“Encanto” Germaine Franco

“Parallel Mothers” Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog” Jonny Greenwood

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Be Alive” from “King Richard – Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” – Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast” – Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die” – Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” – Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Best motion picture of the year

“Belfast” Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

“CODA” Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

“Don’t Look Up” Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

“Drive My Car” Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

“Dune” Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

“King Richard” Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

“Licorice Pizza” Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

“Nightmare Alley” Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

“The Power of the Dog” Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

“West Side Story” Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Achievement in production design

“Dune” Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

“Nightmare Alley” Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

“The Power of the Dog” Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

“West Side Story” Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best animated short film

“Affairs of the Art” Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

“Bestia” Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

“Boxballet” Anton Dyakov

“Robin Robin” Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

“The Windshield Wiper” Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Best live action short film

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run” Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

“The Dress” Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

“The Long Goodbye” Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

“On My Mind” Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

“Please Hold” K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse





Achievement in sound

“Belfast” Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

“Dune” Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

“No Time to Die” Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

“The Power of the Dog” Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

“West Side Story” Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Achievement in visual effects

“Dune” Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

“Free Guy” Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

“No Time to Die” Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Adapted screenplay

“CODA” Screenplay by Siân Heder

“Drive My Car” Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Dune” Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter” Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog” Written by Jane Campion

Original screenplay

“Belfast” Written by Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up” Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

“King Richard” Written by Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza” Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Worst Person in the World” Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27 in Los Angeles.