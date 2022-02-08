Who is in the cast of Lightyear?

Leading the voice cast is Captain America’s Chris Evans. He is stepping in for Tim Allen, who will not be appearing for this instalment. After he was confirmed to be taking on the role, the star shared a statement on what it means to him to join the Pixar family.

He wrote: “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life. Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Finally, the extended voice cast has been confirmed following the release of the second trailer. Scream Queens’ Keke Palmer, Orange of the New Black’s Dale Soules and Jojo Rabbit’s Taika Waititi will all be portraying Buzz’s cadets.

Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr are all also joining the cast in unconfirmed roles.