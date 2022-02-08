As well as getting a job (68 percent), people think others typically use those they know to help get a promotion (58 percent), a space on a guestlist (54 percent), and work experience (50 percent).

Despite this, 84 percent prefer to know they’ve earnt something for who they are, rather than who they know.

Of the fifth who have secured a job via someone they know, 26 percent felt guilty about the other people who applied for the role, and 29 percent believe they had to work harder to prove themselves.

The research was commissioned by Virgin Media O2 to mark National Apprenticeship Week, with the company creating more than 200 apprenticeship roles this year, which focus on people’s potential, skills and strengths – rather than who they know or if they have experience.

It also found seven in ten adults believe they should be judged purely on who they are, rather than who or what they know.

While 71 percent of 18- to-24-year-olds feel it’s unfair when people aren’t given a chance at a job because they don’t know someone in the company.

And over three-quarters (78 percent) think people should be judged on their potential, rather than experience or qualification.

Fears of not being good enough, a lack of interview experience, and not having high grades are among the things putting people off applying for a job, apprenticeship, or work experience.