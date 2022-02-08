“Straight after half-time, we were sloppy, gave the ball away two or three times, we invited a good bit of pressure and a last man challenge.

“I didn’t want to make the tackle, David was so close to saving it but we had long enough to come back and find that winner.”

United have dropped out of the top four after West Ham United’s 1-0 triumph over Watford at the London Stadium.

And with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves holding games in hand over the Red Devils, they could be staring eighth in the face.

