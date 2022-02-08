



The legendary forward could come out of Rangnick’s starting 11 if the German feels that he needs a break. Ronaldo has now not scored since tapping home one of the goals in United’s 3-1 win over the Clarets on December 30. It could be time for Rangnick to go with a more youthful and exuberant front three in the hopes of overcoming that loss against Championship Middlesbrough. Here is how United could line up if Ronaldo is dropped. JUST IN: Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick explains Jesse Lingard relationship

Goalkeeper: De Gea David De Gea will surely take back his No. 1 place after Dean Henderson was given a run out in the FA Cup. Henderson was unconvincing against ‘Boro and perhaps should have done better to prevent Duncan Watmore’s lob falling at the feet of goalscorer Matt Crooks. De Gea has come a long way since missing the crucial spot-kick in the Europa League final. Back in May, it seemed that his United future was in doubt. But he has been one of the club’s best players this season. United have kept seven clean sheets across all competitions with the Spaniard in goal. Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our brand new Facebook group by clicking here

Midfielders: Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes It is in midfield where United need to make big summer changes. They lack the enforcer-style figure that Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all have. Fred and Scott McTominay have done well but could do with some stronger competition. The Bazilian has tested positive for Covid and therefore misses out. Paul Pogba made his first start under Rangnick last week and could make his maiden Premier League appearance since his red card versus Liverpool in October. Pogba is yet to resolve his contract impasse and seems likely to leave in the summer, leaving United scrambling for a replacement. Bruno Fernandes will hope to make up for some below-par recent performances, which included a stunning miss in United’s last outing.

Attackers: Sancho, Rashford, Elanga Ronaldo’s struggles could see him drop out. Rangnick might instead use a more dynamic front three to expose Burnley’s lack of speed. Jadon Sancho scored his first Old Trafford goal in the cup and has looked livelier in recent weeks. The England winger arrived with a mega price tag that he has at times struggled to justify. Marcus Rashford could adopt a more central role in Ronaldo’s possible absence. There could also be a chance for youngster Anthony Elanga to make up for his crucial penalty miss against ‘Boro. Rangnick has confirmed that both Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani are now available for selection.









